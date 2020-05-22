The Chaffee County Community Foundation has opened the application process for organizations interested in applying to Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Community Grants program. The $32,350 will be awarded to organizations serving residents living in Chaffee, Custer, Lake and Fremont counties.
For 2020, CCCF has built an online application through which organizations can quickly and consistently request SDCEA support. CCCF will form a community grants review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with applicants before making final funding decisions.
The online application is “live” as of Tuesday, May 12, and has a deadline of Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m. Applications will be reviewed and site visits conducted in June, with funding being decided and awarded in July.
Eligible organizations can request up to $5,000 in general operating, capital or programmatic funds. Applicants must demonstrate clear connection to SDCEA’s 2020 community grant program priorities of community health, basic needs, disaster preparedness or relief including search and rescue and animal welfare.
For more detailed eligibility and program criteria, or to apply, visit CCCF’s May 12 blog post: https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/blog
Or you may use the direct portal link to apply: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants
Organizations with questions or Chaffee, Custer, Lake or Fremont county residents who are interested in applying for the grant review committee may email grants@chaffeecommunity.org
