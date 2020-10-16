Fall fun begins this week as all ages are invited to join in a Scarecrow Hide & Seek contest being sponsored by the Town of Buena Vista Beautification Advisory Board.
The board’s press release announced homes and businesses in the 81211 zip code are invited to create a scarecrow and give it a name.
Those wishing to participate must register at http://bit.ly/BVScarecrow.
Scarecrows need to be on display in yards or windows during the week of Oct. 26–31.
The fun continues as seekers, who do not need to register, travel around collecting names of the numbered scarecrows on forms being distributed at various locations in town or on a plain piece of paper.
Entries can be placed in a special box located in the Buena Vista Library or scanned and emailed to bvbeautification@gmail.com no later than Oct. 31.
A drawing will take place to reward participants as well as the winner of the favorite scarecrow.
For questions and more information please contact bvbeautification@gmail.com.
