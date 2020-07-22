The Chaffee County Community Foundation awarded $32,350 in charitable grants in early July to 18 organizations serving Chaffee, Lake, Fremont and Custer counties.
Funded by the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Grant Program, this is the first year of a partnership between SDCEA and CCCF to manage SDCEA’s matching and community grant programs.
Power of Change participants round their bill up each month to the nearest dollar. For example, a monthly bill of $52.74 would be rounded-up to $53.
To sign up for the Power of Change program, please visit SDCEA’s website, myelectric.coop and read about the details under the Community tab.
2020 grant recipients include:
• Achieve, Inc. (The Little Engine Eatery)
• Ark Valley Helping Hands
• Ark Valley Humane Society Pet Food Pantry
• Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County
• Buena Vista Optimist Club Backpack Program
• Chaffee County Early Childhood Council
• Chaffee County Search & Rescue North
• Chaffee County United Soccer Club
• elevateHER
• FEDC WellStart
• Greater Arkansas River Nature Association;
• Lake County Search & Rescue
• Rotary Lending Medical Aids
• St. George Episcopal Church
• The Alliance
• The Grainery Ministry
• The Manna House and
• The New Caring and Sharing.
For more information on the SDCEA Community Grant Program, visit SDCEA’s website, myelectric.coop or follow the electric cooperative on Facebook or Twitter. Interested community members can also learn more at CCCF’s website at www.chaffeecommunity.org.
