Just southeast of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds lies Victory Hill Training Center where co-owner and head trainer Sandy Rose works with horses to get them in prime showing condition.
Rose has worked with horses for 60 years and continues to train and show them to this day. She has shown horses in California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Kentucky and even Canada.
“I started as a student at California State Polytechnic College in Pomona with the Arabian horses there,” she says. She specifically worked for 4 years with Kellogg Arabian horses and joined in the Sunday horse shows put on at the college every week in addition to traveling to outside shows with some of the horses.
Before graduating from CSPC, she earned the Pacific Slope Championship award in the Open English Pleasure Division at one of California’s biggest horse shows.
“I learned a lot from the two trainers at the school and had a couple of great horses to show,” she says. “When I won the Pacific Slope English Pleasure Championship, I was 18 years old and I beat some of the best trainers and horses from several states. That is when I decided I wanted to be a trainer.”
Rose went on to train Arabian horses for a horse ranch in Norco, Calif., before buying her own ranch in southern California and expanding her training to 35 horses and 20 students. Rose and her students won many regional and national championships.
“Arabians have a lot of energy and can be hyper, but I do a lot of ground work and get all of my green horses to trust me and at the same time to respect me,” she says. “I trained and showed Arabians for 20 some years and won regional and national awards in driving, English pleasure, Western pleasure, trail, park horse and halter.”
In 1996, she and her husband, Kit Carpenter, moved to Salida while also helping move two of their clients, Wayne and Linda Johnson.
“They had purchased a big ranch with a guest house and extra stalls and arena,” Rose says. “Every week Wayne Johnson called me and offered to let us use his facility to train. We had always wanted to live in the mountains, so we finally decided to go if we could sell the California ranch.”
They finally did sell the ranch, then loaded up nine horses and three dogs and drove to Salida. They stayed at the Johnson Ranch and worked horses until they found a special piece of land of their own.
There, they built a new training facility known as Victory Hill. She and her husband had nearly finished the facility when he suddenly suffered a massive heart attack and passed away.
Rose’s friends and clients in Salida helped her finish the indoor arena and the hay barn, and she is still grateful for the aid they provided during that time.
“We made it through and 2 years later I married Mel Rose, who has kept the ranch and horses in beautiful shape and has won many championships with his cutting horses. We have been married 15 years now,” she says.
Rose continued showing her English and Western horses from California in Denver, but then she began to switch gears in training, looking more to the Western variety.
This style revolves more around stock breed horses such as the American Quarter Horse, which are more commonly found on the ranches in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Rose particularly focused on training horses for versatility as a ranch horse and at cutting events.
Versatility ranch horse consists of multiple classes that test a horse and rider in their ranching abilities, such as riding, reining and cow work.
Cutting is an athletic competition that tests a horse and rider in their ability to cut a young steer or heifer from a herd of cattle and keep it from getting away.
Having trained ranch horses for years, Carpenter excelled in this kind of training.
“When he passed away, I took over the cutting and ranch classes,” Rose says. “I knew I was finally accepted as a good trainer when Terry Everett, one of the biggest and well-known ranchers in Salida, called and asked me to train a horse for him.”
They put on 10 years of versatility ranch horse competitions. As cutting got bigger, they also participated in 10 years of cutting with the Southern Colorado Cutting Association.
“I have trained a lot of horses and people over the years and the best part has been watching horses and riders achieve outstanding goals and for us getting to ride some fantastic horses. I have also met some great people who have taught me a lot and helped me in my business. My husband and I love our life together showing and taking care of the ranch,” Rose says.
At this time, their ranch houses 15 horses. Students come from Fairplay, Alamosa, Gunnison and the Front Range for training and lessons at Victory Hill.
Rose continues to perform in cutting with her current horse, Playgirl’s Smart Color, and has her 2020 show schedule set for more cutting with SCCA.
“She has won High Point Cutting Horse in 2012 and nine Championship End of the Year buckles and has an unbelievable disposition,” Rose says of her horse. “I can gather cows with her or take her out on a trail ride or show her at a cutting (event).”
The excitement of cutting keeps Rose coming back again and again with a growing love for the competition.
