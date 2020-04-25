Like many other well-known local art events, the Salida Studio Tour is cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 virus. With sadness but resolve in her voice, Patti Vincent, president of the Salida Studio Tour board of directors, announced the decision this week. “Even though the event is not until the end of September, there is too much risk for the artists and visitors who may come to their studios during the event,” said Vincent.
All involved with the Salida Studio Tour feel until there’s a vaccine, it would be irresponsible to hold a public event where people will be in close contact with one another.
With a big smile, Vincent stated, “We’ll be back September of 2021 with plenty of art and artists for our community and Colorado to enjoy!”
Even though there will be no Salida Studio Tour this year, the customary exhibit of participating artists’ artwork will be on display in the reception area of Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F Street in Salida. The artwork will be shown and for sale during the months of September through December 2020. Please visit Pinon Real Estate Group, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.