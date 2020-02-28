Carseats

Shown picking up the car seats at the Salida Wal-Mart where the purchase was discounted for the Rotary Club are, from left, Buena Vista Rotary member J. David Holt, Leadville Fireman Leo Schmidt and Wal-Mart customer service manager Paula Clinton.  Fireman Schmidt thanked BV Rotary saying, in part, “We’re savin’ babies!” 

For the fifth consecutive year, Buena Vista Rotary Club has provided car seats to the Leadville Lake County Fire Rescue for distribution to parents who cannot afford them. This year’s order of 30 car seats brings the 5-year total of donated car seats to 127.

For additional information or clarification, please contact J. David Holt, 816-591-0300 or jdavidholt@gmail.com

