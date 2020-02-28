For the fifth consecutive year, Buena Vista Rotary Club has provided car seats to the Leadville Lake County Fire Rescue for distribution to parents who cannot afford them. This year’s order of 30 car seats brings the 5-year total of donated car seats to 127.
For additional information or clarification, please contact J. David Holt, 816-591-0300 or jdavidholt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.