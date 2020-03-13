Ryland Jay Frank was born March 2, 2020 at 2:23 p.m. at the Medical Center of Aurora to Christy and Ryan Frank of Nathrop. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 22 inches long.
He joins sister Clara Jo Frank, 1.
Grandparents are Rodney and Peggy Frank of Buena Vista and Tim and Carla Chamberlain of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Great-grandparents are Polly Shannahan of Buena Vista and Carl and Maxine White of Ft. Worth.
