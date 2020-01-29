Joseph Teipel of the Chaffee County Community Foundation reported on the group’s management of the town of Buena Vista’s community grants fund to the board of trustees at the board’s Jan. 28 meeting.
This is the first yearly grant cycle to use a process in which a 6-person review board convened by CCCF would vet applicants to the town fund and present a packet of recommendations.
Previously, local groups would appear directly before the board to make requests for grants, and trustees would vote on if and how much to give in a process that mayor and former trustee Duff Lacy conceded was often based on an “80 percent gut” reaction.
“This makes a lot more sense,” he told Teipel Tuesday.
The review board made the following recommendations for funding:
$1,705 for the Little Engine Eatery,
$3,411 for The Alliance,
$5,116 for matching funds for a state grant to be applied for by the Chaffee Housing Trust,
$1,705 for Full Circle Restorative Justice,
$853 for High Country Fine Arts,
$756 for GARNA’s youth ecological literacy program.
$1,705 for elevateHER,
$853 for Chaffe County Habitat for Humanity,
$426 for Chaffee County Public Health’s Baby and Me Tobacco Free program,
$2,132 for Ark Valley Helping Hands,
$2,132 for the Chaffee County Council for the Arts,
$1,961 for the Chaffee Shuttle,
$639 to Mini-Blessings to fund an outdoor sound system,
$2,699 for BV Heritage.
In the case of the Boys & Girls Club, the Boy Scouts’ Operation Flagpole, the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation and the American Legion’s fireworks display, the review board recommended that these non-profits be funded, but through regular line items in the town budget rather than through the CCCF process through which they would have to reapply yearly.
In all, the review board evaluated 16 applicants for funding, which town administrator Phillip Puckett said was greater participation than the community grant fund has received in the past.
The Community Grant fund is supplied by 1 percent of the town’s yearly sales tax revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.