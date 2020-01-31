The Reading to Rover program runs Mondays and Wednesdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Each reader gets 15 minutes with his or her dog and handler. Any level of reader is welcome. You can sign up for your favorite dog each week. Each dog has a sticker and trading card … you can collect them all.
Reading to Rover’s Dog of the Month is Cricket.
Owner: Deb
Breed: Field Spaniel
Age: 5
Full name: I Heard It Through the Grapevine
Likes: Sunning outside in my favorite chair. Running with Mom. Belly rubs. Fresh snow.
Dislikes: Waiting for my parents. Sitting in the back seat … I like to ride in front.
Favorite food: Vanilla ice cream.
For more information contact Kelly Nary 719-395-8700 or knary@buenavistalibrary.org
