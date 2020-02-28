Monarch Quilters will meet Monday, March 9, at the Poncha Springs Town Hall just off Hwy. 50 in Poncha Springs at 333 Burnett Ave. Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting and program.
The program in the morning will be “Don’t Call It a Blanket” by Nicole Young who is a graphic designer and owns her own business called Lillyella.
In the afternoon workshop Nicole will be teaching advanced paper piecing. Her beautiful paper-pieced patterns can be found on her website, lillyella.com
Anyone who quilts or wishes to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group. The first visit is free. For more information, visit monarchquilters.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.