In an effort to assess the needs of older adults in Chaffee County, Chaffee County Public Health, in collaboration with representatives from Sage Generation, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, Department of Human Services and several community volunteers, is excited to announce the launch of a Senior Needs Assessment Survey.
The electronic survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CWB9CLN, and paper copies can be picked up at CCPH’s Salida office at 448 East 1st St., Suite 137 or sent via mail by request.
The survey will remain open for the next month. Participants can leave their contact information with the survey to be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
This is one of several activities associated with conducting a senior needs assessment that will help inform the development of a multi-year strategic plan focused on resources, services and supports for older adults and elders in Chaffee County.
Over 50 key informant interviews have been conducted, and several community forums will be held early in the year to ensure that as many voices are heard and different perspectives are shared.
“In the 2017-2021 Chaffee County Community Health Improvement Plan, senior services and supports is a top priority,” said Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH Director. “This assessment and resulting plan will help us understand the current local landscape for seniors in our community while being thoughtful and intentional on what innovative solutions we pursue.
Once a thorough assessment is completed, Chaffee County will have the data, both qualitative and quantitative, to support meaningful activities that meet the needs of current and future seniors in our rural community.
“The Chaffee County Senior Master Plan will help ensure that seniors and their families have the services and supports necessary to thrive.”
CCPH was awarded a recent grant from the NextFifty Initiative to conduct the assessment and create the plan. “CCPH is grateful for the funding necessary to conduct an assessment and create a plan. In addition, we have a fantastic group of dedicated community partners and members who are assisting CCPH in this process. We want to hear from as many seniors as possible, so please consider taking the survey today,” continues Carlstrom.
About CCPH
Chaffee County Public Health strives to elevate community health through immunization against communicable disease, health promotion, health protection and emergency preparedness. Chaffee County Public Health takes a collaborative approach to promoting the physical, mental, social and environmental health of the people of Chaffee County.
About NextFifty Initiative
NextFifty Initiative is a Colorado-based, private foundation. The organization exists to create brighter, longer and healthier futures that unlock the potential of communities through an advanced grant making approach.
Through this work, communities are positioned to fully benefit from the wisdom and diverse experiences of a thriving aging population. Our approach applies a multitude of lenses in funding high-yield aging solutions that benefit people age 50 and older.
NextFifty Initiative focuses on grant making designed to support concepts, projects and innovations that will benefit generations for years to come.
