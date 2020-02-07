Collegiate Peaks Bank made a $2,000 donation to the Chaffee County Office of Public and Environmental Health.
Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said the donation would help fund four projects with each program receiving a $500 portion.
“Chaffee County Public Health is so grateful for the generosity of Collegiate Peaks Bank in support of our programming. This funding will help supplement the budget to make this year’s Mountain Mama Summit the best yet while also increasing our capacity to offer the Baby and Me Tobacco Free program throughout the county,” Carlstrom said. “Unfortunately, the Baby and Me Tobacco Free program budget has been cut due to decreased grant funding over recent years. In addition, this donation will cover the cost of expanding our Safe Zone training and Breastfeeding-Friendly Environments initiative.
“It is the continued commitment to health and wellness from our community partners and supporters, such as Collegiate Peaks Bank, that makes our community so special and allows our small but mighty public health department to serve the people of Chaffee County,” Carlstrom said.
