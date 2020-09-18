Central Colorado Humanists and Colorado State Senator Mike Foote are featuring a live webinar to help the public learn more about Colorado ballot proposition 113, the National Popular Vote bill.
The award-winning documentary film, Winner Take All, will be shown, at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by a short presentation by Foote, who will then take questions.
Foote was the legislative sponsor of the National Popular Vote Bill, SB 42, which passed the Colorado House and Senate, and was signed into law by Governor Polis in March, 2019.
In November, Coloradans will be asked to affirm commitment to a national popular vote for the presidency by voting “yes” on Prop. 113, a ballot measure asking us to approve this legislation.
The informative presentation and discussion can be joined by clicking on this link: bit.ly/3hnCA3o or this link: app.livestorm.co/p/d02edf63-463e-42cc-aa71-9531f4f1eac5.
More information and a clickable link is available on the Central Colorado Humanists Facebook page.
The National Popular Vote would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proponents say the bill ensures that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election.
