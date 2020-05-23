Coloradoans across the state are being encouraged to participate in CSU Extension’s new gardening initiative Grow & Give, a modern Victory Garden project designed for citizens to grow vegetable gardens and plant extra to share with local food banks and community members in need.
CSU is offering an online Vegetable Gardening course for free. This is part of CSU Extension’s online Certified Gardener Program and will teach gardeners everything needed to know about planning a vegetable garden.
To register, visit CSU’s Certified Gardener page and use Promo Code GARDEN2020 during checkout between May 1-31.
Students who complete this course will be able to:
• Describe considerations in garden planning and planting times;
• Describe block style layout in a raised bed garden design;
• Describe soil preparation and fertilization for the vegetable garden;
• Describe routine garden care including mulching, irrigation and water conservation;
• Describe routing care for tomatoes;
• List hints for growing other vegetables;
• Describe frost protection and microclimate modification.
