Gone With the Dogs on Highway 24 is selling tote bags that have been made locally from repurposed animal feed bags.
The bags are produced out of donated feed bags and duct tape by volunteer members of Chaffee Green, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s sustainability advocacy initiative.
“These kinds of bags are virtually indestructible, obviously, for carrying 20 to 50 pounds of product through shipping and stacking, etc.,” said Wendy Hall, a member of the group. Of course, with that durability comes an environmental concern: “If the feed bags end up in the landfill, they will literally never decompose.”
Hall said that the group had previously been leaving bags at City Market.
“The bags are fun and easy to make (all you need is a ruler, scissors and duct tape), but our small group of volunteers cannot keep up with demand,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Chaffee Green for tote-making training sessions. The group could also use duct tape donations, Hall said, as it can take up to 3 yards of tape to make a single bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.