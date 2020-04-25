Guidestone will hold Plant Sales on Saturday, May 16, and Saturday, June 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Community & School Farm; 1455 Holman Ave in Salida, and shares a parking lot with the dog park. Starts will include tomatoes, peppers, kale, broccoli, greens, basil and more. Additional information about plant varieties, ordering and social-distancing-appropriate pickup coming soon on Facebook: www.facebook.com/guidestonecolorado/ and our website: www.GuidestoneColorado.org
Guidestone, in partnership with Chaffee County Public & Environmental Health, has been awarded a Colorado Health Foundation Community Food Systems Strategic Planning grant. As part of this process, community members are invited to participate in a Community Food Systems Survey. The survey is an important opportunity for community members to provide input, to assess the current food system landscape, identify barriers and gaps and suggest creative solutions toward a more robust food system. As we have all seen, having a strong local food system is more important than ever. Take the survey at www.GuidestoneColorado.org or here: http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egwvutbgk6jaw5v8/start
For more information about all of these opportunities, visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org, call 719-239-0955, or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
