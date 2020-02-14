Buena Vista Mayor Duff Lacy proclaimed Feb. 3-7 as Youth Appreciation Week. As a part of Youth Appreciation Week, the Buena Vista Optimist Club hosted its annual Youth Appreciation breakfast and awards Feb. 6.
The Buena Vista Optimist Club, as it has for the past 42 years, joins in expressing appreciation and support of the contributions to their school and community. The breakfast recognized 38 students, grades 3-12 from the Buena Vista school district and Darren Patterson Christian Academy for their positive contributions since the start of the school year.
The students honored were selected by their school’s teachers. Each student was awarded a plaque that recognized their contributions.
Don Caskey chaired the event in 2020.
