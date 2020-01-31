The last photo was identified by a lot of people. The first two were Walt Stauffer who called and Shelly Mueller who emailed.
This is now Re/Max office on the south corner of Main and Court streets. This was the second building in town that was built specifically for a post office. The photo was taken at the opening of the new post office in 1959. I can’t quite read the dedication plaque on the building. But Eisenhower was president; I can read that.
The lady holding her purse is Lora Turner from the Turner Farm family. The 10 girl scouts were there for the dedication.
The first Buena Vista post office was at the McPhelemy Ranch, then moved into town in part of the building where The Lariat is located. It was a post office/stationery store.
The first building built as a post office in town is where Rustic Woods now is located.
The second building built as a post office is the one in the photo. The next one built is the building now housing the county offices across from the library. The last post office is the present one at 110 Brookdale Ave.
