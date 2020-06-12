The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) is excited to re-open youth programs this summer with 2 weeks of Nature Camp for Buena Vista area youth ages 7-11. (Additional programs in Salida.)
Session 1: June 16-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Session 2: July 7-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Both sessions meet at McPhelemy Park.
Nature Camp promises to be a true ed-venture! Join GARNA in searching for aquatic insects, exploring forestry and birds of prey, completing orienteering challenges, and more – crafts, games, scavenger hunts, nature journaling, etc. Nature Camp has adapted to a new small-group model with distancing guidelines and mask-use required.
Cost is $165. Discounts for GARNA members; additional scholarships available.
For more information and to register, visit garna.org/
