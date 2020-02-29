The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums. Through guided self-study and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in MAP will empower the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum to better serve the citizens of Lake County and the United States by facilitating its meeting and exceeding the highest professional standards of the museum field.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future and meet standards through self-study and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.
To learn more about the Institute, please visit: http://www.imls.gov
