GREELEY – The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Due to COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class. The Buena Vista students, degrees, areas of study and honors and hometowns include:
John Lopez II, Bachelor of Science in business administration;
Dione Morgan, Master of Arts in special education.
