Model A cars/trucks towed

The photo of the Model A cars and trucks in the snow was first identified by Joe Cogan and by email from Melanie Roth. One of the email messages from Kevin said he would love to have one of those cars!
The photo was taken on Feb. 5, 1931, and is from Buena Vista Heritage collection. On the back of the photo is written, “Towing cars between Romley and St. Elmo.”
It is closer to St. Elmo by looking at the mountainside and terrain.
In 1931 the Mary Murphy Mine had been re-opened but why all these cars were up there is unknown.
Harry Foreman worked at the Mary Murphy and gave me some photos from there from the early 1930s.
