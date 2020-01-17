A Mentor Mixer will take place on Jan. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the front room of the Boathouse.
Anyone interested in learning more about adult to youth mentoring in Chaffee County is invited.
January is National Mentoring Month, and this year Family and Youth Initiatives is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults.
National Mentoring Month is the time of year where engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor is highest. With the support of the mentoring community, we are encouraging the public to go beyond just digital engagement – and become involved in real life.
To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community and to find volunteer opportunities visit chaffeecountyfyi.org and or come visit us on Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.