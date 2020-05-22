The American Legion will be hosting its usual Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Olivet Cemetery this Monday, May 25.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. honoring veterans at the grave of Earnest Clifford Sexton, the Buena Vista veteran of World War I who was killed in action in Stenay, France 2 days before Armistice Day, for whom the local American Legion Post 55 is named.
Boy Scout troop 67 will place large flags around town, and Legion members will place flags on veterans’ graves in Mount Olivet Cemetery Saturday morning, said Darryl Atherton, the vice-commander of American Legion Post 55.
Flags will also be placed at graves in cemeteries at Centerville and Granite, he said.
The American Legion District 12 Post will also continue its traditional Memorial Day service on top of Hoosier Pass on Sunday the 24th at 11 a.m., Atherton said.
“I think everyone should have a mask and follow the rules as best as they can or want to for distancing from each other,” Atherton said. “I just feel this needs to be done to honor our veterans for what they did for our country. I am sure we won’t have as large a crowd as usual, but that is the times we are in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.