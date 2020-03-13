Chaffee Arts provides its third free student art class by mixing things up with Ashley McGowan and her mixed media on Sunday, March 15.
McGowan joined Chaffee Arts just last year after receiving an Emerging Artist Grant. She has worked in art her whole life, taking inspiration to be creative from her mother, Linda McGowan, who has also worked in mixed media as well as oil paintings and other media.
“Growing up, that’s something I’ve enjoyed doing. I was in an art honor society in high school and never really pursued anything until Chaffee Arts came to me,” McGowan says.
Her art really blossomed after Denise Mullens asked her about joining Chaffee Arts. Now she finds inspiration most everywhere, including her children, family and life in general. Emotions also lead to creativity. Whether she’s sad or happy, she lets her feelings flow onto paper.
“I like collage the most. I also do acrylic and just sketching and things like that. But the mixed media is my favorite because you can just add whatever to it.”
Out of all her works, she has two favorites. The first is a dragon collage titled “My Keeper,” her first mixed media creation. Over six separate canvases, she formed the scales from dried rose petals, the wings from fabric and rock was used for the cave. The piece stretches to 6 feet by 4 feet.
“My dragon was probably the best,” McGowan says. “He turned out really cool, but he’s very old. He’s probably about 12 years old.”
Her second favorite work is titled “Corvus 5,” in which she pieced together shattered glass from recycled bottles to create a raven in flight.
“Corvus 5” was featured at last year’s Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show, where it won the People’s Choice Award, McGowan’s first award as an artist.
McGowan is nervous yet excited for teaching her first art class. “I look forward to doing it, and I’m excited for the experience and being part of Chaffee Arts. It’s something I was not expecting last year with the Emerging Artist Grant and everything. It was a door opener for sure,” she says.
She hopes to help the kids “get creative in a different way” through mixed media, helping them find images they want to create through fabrics, rocks, sticks and other materials.
“I’m most excited to teach mixed media because it’s more than just a pencil or paintbrush. I hope the children learn the wide range of art created this way through this class. I look forward to helping them explore all mixed media can be and cannot wait to see their masterpieces,” she says.
The class takes place in the Buena Vista Community Center’s Aspen Room from 1 to 3 p.m. The class size limit is 12 students. Register at www.buenavistarec.com. All student art will be displayed at the Chaffee Arts May Open Awards Show.
