CHADRON, Neb. –Hayden McGinnis of Buena Vista was named on the Chadron State College President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 4:07 pm
