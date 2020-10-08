Maximilian Marcel Borris was born at 4 a.m., at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida Sept. 26.
He weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Born to Benjamin Borris and Ashley Mitchell of Buena Vista.
He joins brothers: Dexter Whitmore, 11, and Wyatt Whitmore, 6.
Grandparents are JRance Dahlin and Debbie O’Hare of Nathrop, Agnes Bahadar of Gloucester, Virginia, and Marcel Borris of Midlothian, Virginia.
Great-grandparents are George and Kathy O’Hare of Kimball, Nebraska, and Roy and Pat Dahlin of Buena Vista.
