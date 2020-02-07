In a world that is both beautiful and fragile, GARNA works to provide education and stewardship opportunities so all may share in the responsibility to provide a healthy planet for future generations.
This dedication to empower people to make positive change in the world inspired Lisa Martin to volunteer for GARNA, and eventually, join the board of directors and become chair of the board.
A native Minnesotan, Martin moved to sunny Colorado to begin school at the University of Colorado while also enjoying the many outdoor recreational opportunities that Colorado provides.
Her degree in environmental conservation shaped her work both in her landscape design business that focused on xeriscape and native plants, and throughout her 29 years working for the city of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department.
While in Boulder, she participated in the creation of many environmental and human-impact policies spanning from Integrated Pest Management to the creation of a partnership with a nonprofit to develop a work program for homeless people.
Since moving to Chaffee County, Martin participated in a Great Outdoors Colorado Inspire planning grant that aimed to “connect youth and families to the outdoors,” participated in the Envision Chaffee County effort, was a founding board member of the Chaffee County Community Foundation and now is working as a Chaffee County employee to support a 2-year grant for “Housing + Health: Building Opportunity and Equity.”
She believes that every day is a gift and that we all can make a positive impact on our world one action at a time.
Members will hear from Lisa at GARNA’s Annual Membership Event on Feb. 21 at the Buena Vista Community Center.
The event will feature a talk from Paul Robertson on The Ecology of Mindfulness, plus a soup dinner, beverages, a 2019 Annual Report and GARNA’s future in 2020 and beyond.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.