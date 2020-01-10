The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host Chaffee County Commissioners, Keith Baker, Greg Felt and Randy Granzella to give updates on current issues facing the county on Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 228 E 4th St., Salida.
The public is invited and coffee and tea will be provided. A major goal of the League is to provide opportunities for its members and the public to become informed and have opportunities to speak directly to elected officials.
Since 2013, the LWVCC has hosted this annual event and appreciates the commissioners’ willingness to meet with us on their lunch break during a regularly scheduled work session.
Prior to the speakers, a social and business meeting will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
LWVCC, a non-partisan community organization, never supports nor opposes candidates or political parties. For membership information see www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
