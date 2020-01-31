The Monarch Quilters will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting and program.
The scheduled program for February has been canceled. However, the workshop “Beginner Paper Piecing” taught by Jody Poole will be held shortly after the regular meeting.
Anyone who quilts or wishes to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group, which meets monthly. The first visit is free. For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.