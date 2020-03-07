On Thursday, March 12, join GARNA for its Third Thursdays Lecture Series, and learn how Elements Mountain Compost is recycling organic waste and creating high quality soil products in Chaffee County. EMC will provide tips and tricks to start a home composting program including bin design, ingredients, maintenance and more.
Presenter Julie Mach, owner and operator, said EMC is dedicated to reducing waste and creating high quality compost. Julie will discuss the art and science of composting: From backyard bins to commercial facilities. Participants will learn how organic recycling reduces waste and greenhouse gas emissions, and about local composting options for residents, businesses and events plus tips for compost application in yards and gardens. Participants of the tour will get a free sample bag of compost and a dollar off each bag of compost they purchase at the event.
The lecture will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m. March 12. There will be a follow-up educational outing to Elements Mountain Compost on Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. that will last about an hour and a half.
Participants can attend both the lecture and tour or just one of the programs. Cost is $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members for the tour and the lecture. Just the lecture is $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members. Advanced registration is required for the tour.
To register, visit garna.org. Contact Hillary Fuller, GARNA’s Community Outreach Coordinator, at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.