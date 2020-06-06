A virtual meeting to familiarize landowners with Chaffee Chips will take place from 4-5 p.m., Wednesday, June 10.
The new, countywide fire mitigation program helps landowners create defensible space around their homes by coordinating neighborhood slash removal and chipping services. Property owners are asked to clear brush and trees and pile slash near their curbs in the weeks leading up to a slash haul away event. Homeowners work with service partners during the event to load or chip slash that is disposed of at the Chaffee County Landfill.
Chaffee Chips includes property assessments by the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) to help homeowners make a fire mitigation plan.
The free service events take place in four geographic areas in 2020. Locations were chosen by the Envision Forest Health Council, based on Fuel Treatment Priority areas outlined in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
The CWPP maps where to treat both public and private lands to cut the risk wildfire poses to community assets in half by 2030. The long-term goal is to treat up to 30,000 acres in the county. About a third of the acres are privately owned.
“We have a lot of mitigation work to do to reach our goals,” CSFS Forester J.T. Shaver said. “The Chaffee Wildfire Survey indicated that information about what to do, resources to remove vegetation and help doing the work would encourage property owners to take action.”
Chaffee Chips is supported by Chaffee Common Ground grant funding. Additional funding for trailers was provided by a CSFS Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Reduction grant.
Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to receive an email with details about how to attend the June 10 virtual info session.
Slash hauling for community members doing fire mitigation work was originally developed by Chaffee County Fire Rescue. Additional Forest Health Council partners contributing include CSFS, Colorado Firecamp, Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management, Chaffee County Landfill and Envision Chaffee County.
For more information about Chaffee Chips and to view maps of lots included in the 2020 service areas, visit envisionchaffeecounty.org and click on Chaffee Chips.
