The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is pleased to announce two virtual candidate forums that will be of interest to Chaffee County voters, said voter service coordinator Scott Hartman.
The first, at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5 will feature the two district attorney candidates for the 11th Colorado Judicial District, Linda Stanley (R) and Kaitlin Turner (D).
The second, scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, features four candidates for Chaffee County commissioner. Greg Felt (I) is candidate for District 2 and is running unopposed.
District 1 candidates Keith Baker (D), Bonnie Davis (L), and Hannah Hannah (R) are vying for the District 1 seat. This is a hybrid/virtual forum.
The candidates will be socially distanced in the same room along with several members of the League who will manage the forum.
Remember, all Chaffee County voters vote for commissioners in both districts, regardless of the district of their residence.
Parties running for the Colorado House District 60 seat, Lori Boydston (D), and Ron Hanks (R), and the LWVCC were unable to find a date and time which would work for all parties.
Voters are welcome to watch and listen in real time or at a later time by going to a link on the LWVCC website (lwvchaffeecounty.org) within a few days of the initial airing. Questions for these forums will have been submitted in advance from a variety of interested Chaffee County sources. The questions will have been vetted for redundancy, relevance, and personal attacks.
Ballots for the Nov. 3 election will go out the week of Oct. 12.
The Zoom meeting information is below.
LWVCC Judicial District 11 District Attorney Virtual Candidate Forum
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/3106156617?pwd=Uk5pUURMTTQ4bmMxUnNOcWZXQ3NRZz09
Meeting ID: 310 615 6617
Passcode: 220420
LWVCC Chaffee County Commissioners Hybrid/Virtual Candidate Forum
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/3106156617?pwd=Uk5pUURMTTQ4bmMxUnNOcWZXQ3NRZz09
Meeting ID: 310 615 6617
Passcode: 220420
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.