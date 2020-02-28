Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center honored Salidan Devyn Kindall as its 2019 TRAC STAR of the year at a hospital ceremony on Monday, Feb. 24.
Kindall, interim clinics nurse manager, was selected in a staff-wide vote from a pool of 12 TRAC STAR finalists.
TRAC STAR is an acronym for the core values that guide employee performance: Teamwork, recognition, attitude, customer service, safety, talent, accountability and respect. The TRAC STAR award recognizes outstanding employees and is presented quarterly to three finalists. All of the 2019 finalists were eligible to be named TRAC STAR of the year.
HRRMC vice president of Business Development Peter Edis said that Kindall joined HRRMC’s staff in 2016, and has been the interim clinics nurse manager for about 4 months. “She is a highly skilled nurse, and through her interim work as a manager, her leadership skills have grown considerably. Her flexibility and readiness to lend a helping hand exemplify the values of a true TRAC STAR,” he said.
The employee who nominated Kindall said, “She has learned every nursing function in the clinic, so that she can assist whenever and wherever is needed.”
CEO Bob Morasko awarded $1,000 to Kindall. She will also receive a plaque with her photo, which will be displayed in the hospital café.
Morasko also recognized the two runners-up for TRAC STAR of the year, Chris Sanks and Molli Buchanan, who are both residents of Salida. Each received $250.
Sanks, a Facilities maintenance tech, has been with HRRMC since 2017. The co-worker who nominated Sanks said that he shows respect to everyone he encounters, patients and co-workers alike.
Buchanan, a CNA/unit coordinator in the Medical/Surgical Department, has worked for HRRMC since 2016. Her nominator said, “Molli graciously greets all co-workers, visitors, families and patients and makes them feel welcome.”
During the hospital ceremony, Morasko acknowledged the other 2019 TRAC STAR of the year finalists: Alaina Kelly, Beverly Mosca, Kris Clark, Kris Hagan, Kurt Sedlacek, Lillie Jones, Marci Goings, Sam Van De Velde and Tom O’Brien.
