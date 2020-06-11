Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announces incumbent Suzy Kelly has been re-elected to the electric cooperative’s board of directors, to a three-year term to the seat representing members in rural Lake and Chaffee Counties. Kelly has served on the board since 1990. Jo Reese challenged Kelly in the election. Kelly won the election in a 923 to 294 vote.
Kelly’s board tenure has included a term as president. She has governed the cooperative as it has seen tremendous growth and change. In 1990, the cooperative provided power to less than 6,000 services in central Colorado, today that number is more than 13,000.
Two additional board members ran unopposed in the election. Incumbent David A. Volpe was elected to his director’s seat, representing the town of Buena Vista. Incumbent Joseph Redetzke will also serve another term as an at-large seat representative. Redetzke is currently chair of the SDCEA board.
All SDCEA members as of April 10 were eligible to vote in the election, which was held this year by mail-in balloting only. Ballots were due to Survey & Ballot Systems, a third-party company engaged to conduct the election, by June 5 to be counted. Results of the election were certified June 9.
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is an electric cooperative, a form of business owned and controlled by the people who use it –members, who are consumer account holders. As it is not possible for members to directly make all cooperative decisions, SDCEA is governed by a board of directors, elected by the membership. Acting as a group, directors employ the cooperative’s Chief Executive Officer, establish operating policy and direct the cooperative’s overall business operating goals. Seven board members govern SDCEA’s business operations and represent geographic areas in SDCEA’s service territory. Board member terms of three years are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
