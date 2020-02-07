The Central Colorado Humanists are hosting a free community celebration in honor of scientist Charles Darwin’s 211th birthday and International Darwin Day on Feb. 9 in the Pinon Room of the Buena Vista Community Center at 10 a.m.
The program will include a showing of an episode of NOVA scienceNOW, “Where Did We Come From?” The film is a journey back in time to the birth of our solar system to examine whether the key to our planet’s existence might have been the explosive shockwave of an ancient supernova.
Also meet a chemist who has yielded a new kind of “recipe” for natural processes to assemble and create the building blocks of life, and see how the head louse, sucking human blood for millions of years, is offering clues about our evolution.
Finally, meet neuroscientist André Fenton, who is looking into erasing painful memories with an injection.
Coffee and a birthday cake will be served. Donations to the CCH scholarship fund will be gratefully accepted.
