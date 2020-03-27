Due to the closure of area schools, Central Colorado Humanists have extended the scholarship application deadline to midnight April 15.
This should facilitate students in obtaining transcripts, SAT and ACT scores and contacting teachers to request letters of recommendation.
Any changes or updates to this announcement will be posted on the Central Colorado Humanists website so please check back. Centralcoloradohumanists.org
Questions about scholarship applications may be sent to Gene Marsh at genemarsh5@gmail.com
