Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is offering up to two annual scholarships of $2,500 each for college students planning to pursue a career in health care.
The scholarship is available to any college student who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
Applicants must be attending college in the fall of 2020, have a minimum college grade point average of 3.2 and already have earned at least 24 college-credit hours. Applicants may not be related to an HRRMC Foundation board member.
The application deadline is June 15. To download the guidelines and one-page application, go to hrrmc.com, click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and then click on the Foundation Scholarship tab. A link to the guidelines and application is also available on the HRRMC Facebook page.
Applications should be sent to HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
For more information or to request a paper application, call the Foundation at 719-530-2218.
