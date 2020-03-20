Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is proud to announce the 2020 renewable 4-year scholarship for $1,000 is now available for graduating high school seniors residing in the hospital district. Applications can be picked up in their high school Counseling Office or by calling 719.530.2218.
Eligibility:
1. Requires a desire to enter the health field as a career.
2. Must have a grade point average of “B” or better.
3. Must be a senior attending: Buena Vista, Cotopaxi or Salida High School.
4. Must be a resident of the HRRMC Hospital District. The boundary for Cotopaxi High School applicants is the Salida side of Kerr Gulch Road.
5. Application packet is due (postmarked) by April 1, 2020. Applications received after this date will not be accepted.
