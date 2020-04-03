The recipe in last week’s paper had a lot of attention and ideas. The first person to call was Lou Ann Johnson who thought it was beer or maybe not? She also recognized The Lariat.
Next was Don McMullen who said he has made this type of recipe and it was very potent beer.
The answers came a little heavier for hooch or whiskey or some kind of hard liquor than for beer. Wanda Wilson also told of an old timer her dad knew in Buena Vista who made hooch and it didn’t taste very good. The best part of the recipe was the last sentence “and then go to it!”
The recipe was on stationary paper from Buena Vista City Drug Store. The druggist was Cady Halsey who came to Buena Vista with his family in 1884. His father was John Halsey and was an ambassador to China and the harbor master until returning to the states in 1880.
Cady went to pharmacist school at Denver University and after graduation came to Buena Vista and opened the drugstore. He and his wife, Jennie, had three daughters. A set of twin girls were the first twins born in Chaffee County and a daughter Elizabeth Cady Halsey graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1920.
