Effective July 1, Rio Grande County Public Health will no longer provide the Healthy Communities Program for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) and Colorado Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+).
The program will no longer have any Family Health Coordinators located in Alamosa, Costilla, Conejos, Chaffee, Lake, Mineral or Rio Grande counties.
While Chaffee County’s Family Health Coordinator, Cheryl Walker, retired last month, Rio Grande County Public Health has been covering the core services of the program due to limitations on hiring and training in the midst of COVID-19.
Historically, the Healthy Communities Program has served children, young adults, and pregnant women eligible for Health First Colorado or Colorado Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) programs at no cost to families.
The program has provided outreach, navigation, and health education, free of charge, to newly eligible members and families wanting to apply for coverage.
Coordinators have assisted with completing Medical Assistance Program applications, navigating health care systems of care, understanding coverage and benefits, providing referrals to community resources and providers, and educating families on enrollment/re-enrollment issues, preventing gaps in coverage, the benefits of developing a relationship with their primary care medical provider to lead a “health neighborhood,” appropriate use of medical services, and more.
“The sunset of this valuable program is a huge loss for our community, especially families that need extra support from trained and knowledgeable Family Health Coordinators,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director.We look forward to coordinating local efforts with Health Colorado so that we don’t experience significant gaps in service and resource coordination.
“Cheryl Walker’s dedication to and passion for the families in Chaffee County have been instrumental in ensuring that they have what it takes to thrive in our county,” she said. “We have been so fortunate to have had this vital program in our community for many years and will miss it tremendously.”
Any questions or concerns please call Health Colorado at 1-888-502-4185
Care Coordination Line: 1-888-502-4186
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
