Editor’s note: The new school building has a Harry L. McGinnis wing.
I see that our new middle school has a new name, Buena Vista Middle School. I am a little sad to see that but I know that change comes to all of us, even our schools.
Harry L. McGinnis had a busy career. He got his BA in 1895 and his MA at the University of Colorado in 1900. He was admitted to the bar in 1908.
He then taught at country schools a few years, before taking a position at Boulder and Georgetown. He was principal at Salida High School for a few years. His next position was Chaffee County Superintendent of Schools.
He and a Captain Williams raised an infantry company for the First World War. But Harry was mustered out of the infantry because at 46 he was too old.
He then joined as a captain for the Red Cross and volunteered for duty in France. He was up front at supply depots and served near Cablenz until he came down with pneumonia and was sent home.
After he came back to the United States he came to Buena Vista as superintendent from 1919-1941. He was also an athletic coach, dramatics director, guide, philosopher and friend. Harry coached the boy’s baseball team and helped with other sports.
He was instrumental in getting a gymnasium built at the school. He got funding and support for the gym from the government program, Works Progress Administration. This gym was built in 1934. The cinder block gym behind the courthouse was named for him. For 22 years he was beloved by the teachers, students and staff at the school.
Then in 1971 the new school was built north of the high school and it was named Harry L. McGinnis Middle School. It survived for 48 years before the new name was put on the new building this fall.
After leaving Buena Vista in 1948 he moved to Salida and practiced law and then was elected to county judge. He was re-elected to this position until just before his 90th birthday when he resigned in 1960.
He died at age 98 in Alamogordo, N.M.
