WINFIELD, Kan. – Southwestern College announced Heather Harnish of Buena Vista was named the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
