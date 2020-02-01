The February program for the Heart of Colorado Fiberarts Guild will be presented on Feb. 7 by Marybeth Anderson and is entitled “Give Yourself the Right to Play.” It will be held at Congregational United Church of Christ at 217 Crossman Ave., in Buena Vista. Coffee is served at 9:30 a.m. with the business meeting and program at 10 a.m.
Play is often discounted as frivolous and meaningless when in fact, play is not only pleasurable, but it energizes and enlivens us. It eases our burdens, renews our sense of optimism and most importantly, opens us up to new possibilities and connections which is necessary in the workplace, as well as in the art studio.
Participants are asked to bring a ballpoint, gel pen or a very skinny black marker, a pencil, small paper cutting scissors, a glue stick and two to three magazines with lots of colorful photos.
Anderson is a retired art teacher, artist, reader and traveler. She has long been interested in play, creativity and passion as related to art. Her favorite activity is playing and putzing in her art room, even if it just involves moving piles of Precious Stuff from one place to another.
