GARNA is holding its 6th annual photo contest for nature photos taken in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. This is an opportunity for local photographers to share their creative work and support GARNA. Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed, Leadville to Cañon City.
The categories this year include: Flora/Fauna – in your backyard or in nature, Development and Nature – capturing where nature and humans collide, Water – in all shapes and forms, Landscape – a sense of place and Winter/Holiday – beauty from the dimmest months. This year also features youth specific entry options for each category.
GARNA plans to produce and sell quality photographic folded note cards, prints and other products to publicize and raise funds for its education and conservation work. Contest participants will receive special pricing and opportunities. Contest entrants can enter as many photos as they like.
Deadline is June 21, but photographers who submit early will have more opportunity to garner votes for the People’s Choice Award. Information and instructions on how to submit photos are at www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, please contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org
