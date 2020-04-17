The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will offer two summer camp programs for the youth of Buena Vista. Stream Explorers, offered in partnership with the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Buena Vista Recreation, is a 4-day camp offered for rising fifth-eighth graders. This camp focuses on stream ecology, the life of aquatic macro-invertebrates, fish anatomy and habitat, fly tying and fly fishing.
Students who complete all four sessions will receive a Trout Unlimited youth membership. The dates are May 28, 29 and June 1 from 9 a.m to 12:30 p.m. and June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sessions will take place at the Buena Vista Community Center, and on the last Friday, shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location.
The program is free, but registration is required by May 28. Space is limited.
GARNA will be closely monitoring and following the advice of the Chaffee County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control. If GARNA needs to cancel any programs, this will be communicated to those registered as soon as possible and provide a full refund.
