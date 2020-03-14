What happens at a La Leche League meeting? Meetings are discussion circles of expectant and nursing parents, sometimes accompanied by a grandmother or supportive friend.
There is a topic for discussion guided by an accredited leader, but emphasis is always on issues of concerns of those in attendance. Our meeting will be a little bit different just because you are there.
Our meetings are informal discussions of breastfeeding related topics held monthly by accredited leaders.
No two series are exactly alike, since we are all growing in our understanding of child development, mothering and family life.
LLL of Salida meets the second Monday of each month, 10-11:30 a.m. in the Sun Room at the Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd, Salida (across from Safeway).
For breastfeeding information and support, call or text Elaine 913-980-4778 or Lorraine 719-207-5008.
