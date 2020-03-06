Buena Vista Public Library expands its digital library with the addition of eMagazines. Using the free RBdigital app and a BVPL library card, cardholders can access popular and specialized magazines to read on a computer or device.
RBdigital features full-color, digital magazines for instant desktop reading, mobile streaming and mobile-app download. With this service, patrons can add new and back issues to personal reading libraries with no holds, no checkout periods and no limits to the number of magazines checked out and downloaded. And with personal notifications for favorite magazines, patrons never miss an issue.
The New Yorker, National Geographic, U.S. Weekly and Newsweek are just a few of the popular magazine titles available from RBdigital. Sports, cooking, woodworking, photography, fashion and style and other magazine topics appeal to all audiences and ages. Beyond the 600 English language titles, thousands of foreign magazines are available, too.
“The addition of digital magazines allows us to meet the diverse interest of Chaffee County readers while also offering the ease of access from anywhere. Another bonus is the savings to residents and the reduction of paper waste,” said Cecilia LaFrance, library director.
Magazines are available through https://buenavistaco.rbdigital.com/ or visit the Library for assistance.
