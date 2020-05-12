Salida Community Center Director Elaine Allemang recently announced statistics showing the number of people served in the center’s food distribution events has nearly tripled over the last two months.
On May 6, the center served 337 households and 658 people, 163 of whom were children.
On April 16, the center served 245 households and 586 people, 143 of whom were children.
On April 1, the center served 195 households and 424 people, 108 of whom were children.
At the March food distribution event, the center served 136 households and 241 people, 44 of whom were children.
Updates about future food distribution events at the center, 305 F St., can be found on its Facebook page.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
