Join us for our first annual Women’s Leadership Conference – The Power of WE (Women Entrepreneurs). It is set for May 18 at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs.
• Did you know that Colorado was ranked as the #1 Best State for Women Entrepreneurs by FitSmallBusiness?
• This day is set aside to connect with Colorado Mountain women to explore each of our passions, expand your potential and collaborate on ways to share our authentic selves within our businesses, community and world!
• It is packed full of interactive sessions, tools for personal and professional growth, and an opportunity to connect, renew and find inspiration in community.
• This is a regional state gathering in the heart of the Rocky Mountains (we have 12 of the state’s fourteeners in our valley).
• Registration Fee is $60 and includes: Attendance to all events, workbook, mini trade show, contacts and links and two meals. Any questions call 719-221-0374 or info@centralsbdc.org
